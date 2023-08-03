A garbage truck has taken out 700 metres of vital pilot cable in Russell Vale, forcing the closure of Bellambi Lane.
Endeavour Energy crews are on site at the corner of Bellambi Lane and the Princes Highway, where a power pole and lighting have also been damaged.
Pilot cable is essential to protect the entire network and crews will have to isolate two high-voltage feeders to allow for the safe isolation of the cable, so workers using elevated work platforms can make the final repairs.
Police have closed Bellambi Lane to vehicles and Endeavour Energy has sent its own traffic services to the site to relieve them.
No customers are without power as a result of the incident.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
