Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

More charges, more heartache for all involved

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bus driver Brett Button leaving Cessnock police station after he was granted bail on June 13. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bus driver Brett Button leaving Cessnock police station after he was granted bail on June 13. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It was 53 days ago when 58-year-old Brett Andrew Button came to public attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.