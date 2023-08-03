More charges, more heartache for all involved

It was 53 days ago when 58-year-old Brett Andrew Button came to public attention.
Remember him? Maybe not.
But if someone asked if you recalled the Hunter Valley bus crash tragedy, you might be better placed to answer in the affirmative.
Back in June, Mr Button was granted conditional bail, two days after he lost control of a bus full of wedding guests on a roundabout on Wine Country Drive at Greta.
The bus rolled, 10 passengers died and 25 others were seriously injured.
Now prosecutors have laid 43 additional charges against the bus driver. He is next listed to appear in Newcastle Local Court next Wednesday.
Also on the national news front, human remains have been found during the search for four army personnel aboard a helicopter that crashed during military exercises off the Queensland coast.
The helicopter came down in waters close to Hamilton Island and four aircrew on board - Captain Danniel Lyon, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock and Corporal Alexander Naggs. All have been presumed dead.
Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said recovery efforts would continue but had so far been hampered by poor weather conditions, which were expected to continue into next week.
In Wollongong today the focus was on a boat as a mammoth salvage operation hauled a sunken vessel from the harbour in front of a sizeable crowd.
The boat will be taken to storage on Friday.
And, at this stage, it's all thanks to taxpayers. The boat's owner was unable to pay for the salvage, so taxpayers did, a Transport for NSW spokesman explained.
The boat was the the second vessel to sink it the harbour during a seven-day period in July.
Read more:
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.