'It was 12 months in the making': Towradgi pair seal victories at state titles

The moment that Towradgi Park bowlers Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren celebrated becoming state champions was no coincident.
More than 12 months of planning and hard work came to fruition for the duo when they claimed not one, but two victories at the 2023 Bowls NSW State Championships.
The two-week competition was held on Illawarra soil, with men's and women's singles, pairs, triples and fours matches held at Figtree Sports, Towradgi Park and Wiseman Park Bowling Club.
Suckley and Warren's dream of winning a NSW pairs title became a reality when they prevailed 25-18 over East Maitland's Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey in the Senior Men's Pairs final.
A few days earlier, the lethal combination had even more reasons to celebrate, teaming up with fellow club member David Wakeling to win the Senior Men's Triples decider by 29-16 over Westport's Greg Brims, Peter Stockham and Peter Taylor.
While delighted with the second win, Suckley told the Mercury that it was the pairs victory that meant the most to him.
"We consider pairs to be the blue ribbon event. And Robbie is incredible to play with," he said.
"I played with Robbie at Wiseman Park and when the club went in a different direction, and we all left, most of them went to Towradgi and I went and had a year with Warilla. But then Robbie asked me to come back and play with him, and I did just that.
"We set our sights on this (win) over 12 months ago, we set ourselves the goal of winning the state pairs. And the triples win was just a bonus."
The state championships attracted some of the best bowlers from right across NSW, however, there were plenty of Illawarra talents who emerged victorious.
Warilla's Corey Wedlock and Gary Kelly combined to secure a thrilling 26-24 victory over Cabramatta's Beau Prideaux and Carl Healey in the Men's Pairs final.
In the Open Reserves Fours decider, the Figtree combination of Trent MacPherson, Kosta Mitskof, Mark Hennen and Tony Trad prevailed by 20-16 over Malua Bay's Murray O'Brien, Peter Hutchinson, Darren White and Peter Guthrie.
Close to home, Nowra's Kate Carriage also emerged as a state champion, beating Wayne Ede (WPH Sports) by 25-10 in the Open Reserves Singles final.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
