Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'It was 12 months in the making': Towradgi pair seal victories at state titles

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 4 2023 - 11:13am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towradgi Park bowler Brian Suckley claimed two state victories at the recent Bowls NSW State Championships on Illawarra soil. Picture by Anna Warr
Towradgi Park bowler Brian Suckley claimed two state victories at the recent Bowls NSW State Championships on Illawarra soil. Picture by Anna Warr

The moment that Towradgi Park bowlers Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren celebrated becoming state champions was no coincident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.