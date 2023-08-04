Earthmoving equipment spotted next to the "Great Wall of Bass Point" does not show the controversial giant mound of dirt is being removed - yet.
Surfers at The Farm beach at Killalea found it curious on Wednesday when a large excavator was at work near where Bass Point Quarry operator Hanson built a giant wall in 2019.
It was made from 80,000 tonnes of waste soil dug out from the Shell Cove marina and Hanson was fined $15,000 for using unapproved fill.
Hanson had since applied to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) to truck in 200,000 tonnes of fill per year and build more mounds - calling them "amenity barriers" - but government agencies said the plans lacked adequate detail.
DPE, the Environment Protection Authority and Shellharbour City Council had concerns about what kinds of fill would be used.
Planning documents show Hanson had to deny it intended to profit from waste disposal there, after questions from DPE.
"Hanson wish to make clear that they are not seeking to profit from waste disposal at the quarry or use the quarry as a waste facility," Hanson told the DPE.
"The purpose and intended use of the material is for application to land to construct amenity barriers or for use in the progressive rehabilitation of the quarry."
DPE wanted assurances the barriers would not be made from waste material, and called for evidence the material already used was not waste, and was not contaminated.
It told Hanson to provide details on each source of type of material it planned to use, and evidence that its use was genuine and not a means of waste disposal by proxy.
"This needs to include verification through either laboratory testing or appropriate documentation and approvals," DPE said.
As for material already on site, Hanson said it had been relying on testing reports from Frasers Property, which along with Shellharbour City Council was developed the marina.
"Frasers has been providing reports to Hanson regarding the quality of material," a spokesman for Hanson told the Mercury.
"We also understand that Frasers continues to cooperate in the event of any questions regarding the reports."
"It was not related to the southern bund or amenity barrier."
DPE also wanted evidence that the barriers would in fact improve the amenity for the area by masking the view of quarry operations.
"It is unclear from the information provided what function/utility this structure provides in relation to reducing noise and visual impacts of quarrying operations," DPE said.
"Please justify and quantify the purpose of the structure in reducing the visual and noise impacts created by quarry operations."
Hanson has since dropped its bid to build one of these barriers on the southern side, but it was not planning to remove the one already in place yet.
"The barriers built in 2019 will not be removed at this stage, but the matter is still before the Department of Planning and Environment," the spokesman told the Mercury.
"The machinery visible on the southern side of the quarry [on Wednesday] was related to quarry operations within the approved boundary."
The first mound has since become overgrown with vegetation which has approved its appearance significantly.
The quarry operator was hit with the penalty by the then Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in November 2020, a year after the Mercury reported on the appearance of the great wall.
At the time Shellharbour City Council said the emplacement was consistent with Hanson's planning approvals. This turned out to be incorrect.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
