FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Set in a boutique development of only two residences, this is a home of distinction in a thriving urban community.
Step inside and admire the clean contemporary lines restrained neutral palette and high-end appointments with an innovative family-focused layout.
This near new home features an open plan living/dining that flows to a superb sun-blessed covered outdoor entertaining area complete with a bespoke outdoor kitchen with barbecue, fridge and sink.
A bedroom on the entry-level includes an en suite with rain shower and built-in robe. There are three additional bedrooms on the upper level, the main with elegant en suite.
The spectacular family bathroom features divine freestanding tub and matte black tapware.
A second living space on the upper level serves as a retreat/media room/home office.
The dream kitchen enjoys streamlined cabinetry striking stone benchtops and splashback, while the butler's pantry provides additional storage and conceals unsightly kitchen workings.
Enjoying convenient access to diverse shopping and dining, schools, University of Wollongong, motorway to Sydney and Wollongong CBD.
This high spec luxury home has been crafted with considered attention to detail.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
