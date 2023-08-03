Illawarra Mercury
New staff shuttle bus to help ease parking woes at Bulli Hospital

Kate McIlwain
Updated August 3 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:47pm
Bulli Hospital, which was approved in 2017 with significantly fewer car spaces than the old hospital across the road. File picture
Bulli Hospital, which was approved in 2017 with significantly fewer car spaces than the old hospital across the road. File picture

Parking and congestion has become such an issue at Bulli Hospital that the health district is now running a free staff shuttle to and from Bulli Showground.

