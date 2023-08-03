Dozens of residents in a Warrawong apartment block were sent running for their lives overnight after a fire erupted in a unit.
Flames and smoke were visible from outside the Bent Street complex as firefighters arrived on scene at 8.30pm on Thursday, August 3.
"Flames and smoke were issuing from the third level, out of the window," Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Bill McClatchie said.
"Around 20 people had evacuated."
The unit was heavily smoke-logged and firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to search the unit to check nobody was inside
The occupant of the unit where the fire erupted was not home at the time, and firefighters believe food was left cooking in the kitchen.
"The crews extinguished the fire pretty quick. The fire was contained to the kitchen are and there was smoke damage throughout the unit," Station Officer McClatchie said.
Firefighters praised the resident for having a working smoke alarm in their property which alerted neighbours to the unfolding emergency.
"The smoke alarm was invaluable. It [the fire] could of spread quite quickly," Station Officer McClatchie said.
Fire investigators and police were also called to the emergency.
The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed so far this winter.
Firefighters are so concerned about the statistics, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms for homes in the Illawarra and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
