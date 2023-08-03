Illawarra Mercury
Warrawong fire erupts in unit, residents flee for their lives

Updated August 4 2023 - 10:11am, first published 7:30am
File photo of a Fire and Rescue NSW truck. Picture by Warrawong FRNSW
Dozens of residents in a Warrawong apartment block were sent running for their lives overnight after a fire erupted in a unit.

