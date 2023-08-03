Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cameron Thomas is wanted, but police warn do not approach him

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanted man Cameron Thomas is on the run from police. Picture by NSW Police
Wanted man Cameron Thomas is on the run from police. Picture by NSW Police

Police are urging the public not to approach wanted man Cameron Thomas who is on the run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.