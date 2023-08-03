Police are urging the public not to approach wanted man Cameron Thomas who is on the run.
The 30-year-old is wanted on an outstanding prison warrant and bench warrants for robbery and steal from person.
Thomas is 180 centimetres tall with a medium build and brown hair.
Read more: Illawarra court and crime stories
He is known to frequent the Warrawong and West Wollongong.
"If you do sight Thomas do not approach him and contact police immediately," police warn.
If you have information on the wanted man's location call Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.