A boy has suffered leg injuries after he was involved in a crash with a car while riding his bike in Corrimal.
The 10-year-old was cycling on Railway Street about 5.50pm on Thursday, August 3 when he was hit by a Honda Jazz.
Emergency services attended the scene, where paramedics treated the boy before taking him to Wollongong Hospital.
Police breath-tested the 25-year-old female driver of the car, who returned a negative result.
The boy remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with dashcam footage or information contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.