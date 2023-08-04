Stanwell Park was at risk of a cholera epidemic due to raw sewage finding its way into the ground and local creeks.
Helensburgh doctor Simon Leslie said the lack of a sewerage scheme meant septic tank contents were leaking into waterways.
"Dr Leslie said footpaths and gutters were contaminated with sewage which worked its way into waterways," the Mercury reported.
One of these was the Stanwell Park lagoon.
Even though there was a sign at the lagoon cautioning against swimming due to pollution, visitors and small children were seen regularly in the water.
"There is no doubt they are at a greater risk of getting infected yet despite the warning signs they are still swimming," Dr Leslie said.
"The locals walk past and just can't believe it."
Dr Leslie said an epidemic could occur if the water became infected with cholera.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
