Looking back: There were fears of a cholera outbreak up north

By Glen Humphries
August 4 2023 - 12:00pm
In 1994 concerns about sewage finding its way into the Stanwell Park lagoon resulted in signs warning against swimming - but some people ignored them. Picture by Kirk Gilmoure
In 1994 concerns about sewage finding its way into the Stanwell Park lagoon resulted in signs warning against swimming - but some people ignored them. Picture by Kirk Gilmoure

Looking back at August 5, 1994

Stanwell Park was at risk of a cholera epidemic due to raw sewage finding its way into the ground and local creeks.

