Cancer-free Luke van Zyl kicks on, with the Helensburgh Thistle in his heart

No matter what happens for the rest of the Premier League season, it's fair to say that Luke van Zyl is the competition's biggest winner in 2023.
Helensburgh's co-captain was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma early last year, after suffering a freak injury during a trial game. He had been feeling more tired than usual, but it took him tearing a tendon off the bone in his hip to get an MRI, which revealed the shocking diagnosis.
van Zyl then underwent chemotherapy treatment, but continued to play for his beloved Thistle - albeit on limited game time - as the club went on to claim the District League title and gain promotion to the IPL.
However, 2023 has offered a fresh start for the crafty forward.
van Zyl received the news earlier this year that he had long been craving - he was cancer-free. Since then, he has continued to slowly build up his tank, to the point where he has started for the Thistle in recent weeks.
"They told me that it was going to be another 12 months before I really kick on, but I'm getting there now," the 28-year-old told the Mercury.
"I'm about nine months clear of any treatment and I'm really starting to feel the fruits now. I'm feeling physically stronger again when I'm out there, which is nice. I've unfortunately had to work a couple of weekends which has put me out a bit, but I'm fully focused for the end of the year.
"I can't thank Helensburgh enough. This is my junior club, I went back here after a stint at Bulli because I have a passion for the club. Last year they stood by me the whole time and gave me the opportunity to still keep playing and be around the group.
"And that support has continued this year. Whenever I've had to be away for doctors or stuff like that, there's no questions asked. And I would anything for them as well."
It's also been an impressive campaign for the Thistle, who proven that they belong back in the Premier League this year.
The side remains in the hunt for finals with three rounds remaining. Helensburgh is five points behind the fifth-placed Wollongong United, however, its a tough task against the top-placed White Eagles this Saturday.
The Thistle will then takes on fellow prospective finalists Bulli and Port Kembla in the last two rounds.
"We've got nothing to lose now. And if you said to us at the start of the year that this is where we'd be, it's not a bad season for the first year up there," van Zyl - who shares the captaincy duties with Vaughan Patterson - said.
"Even though we've already shown that we deserve to be in the top division, it would mean a whole lot to the club to make finals. You can see that buzz around town at the moment.
"When we play our home games, the hill next to the stands are packed and a lot of the kids and families love seeing their team play in the top flight, which is unreal.
"For us to sneak into finals in our first year, that would be just awesome."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
