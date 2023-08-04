They've dominated the headlines in AFL South Coast's recent history, now Figtree and the Bulldogs are ready to write the next chapter in their story on Saturday.
The fierce rivals - who have comfortably been the Men's Premier Division's top two sides in the past few years - will meet again at Keira Oval in what is likely to be a preview of this year's grand final.
In the context of the 2023 season, Saturday's battle doesn't mean much, with the Roos and Dogs already both locking in a top-two finish with three rounds remaining. However, the winner is likely to wrap up the minor premiership.
"They've been a pretty good side and we've shared the chocolates a couple of times over the last few years, so it should be another good battle. We look forward to it every time," Figtree coach Michael Coleman said.
"Looking at their scores, the Bulldogs probably haven't been playing their best footy lately, so we expect them to come out with eyes on winning this game and starting really well. They did that in the first round against us, they had a good first half and took the game away from us really early.
"On the flip side of that, we hope that we'll come out with a good start and make the game really contested."
For Figtree, Saturday's game offers them the opportunity to win their 10th straight match.
The two-time defending premiers flexed their muscles last week in a 203-point demolishing of Kiama, with Benjamin Yakimov booting 15 goals for the hosts.
"After that first loss to the Dogs, we did a review on how we were going and where we were lacking," Coleman said.
"Since then, the group has been tremendous. They've turned up at training and put the onus on themselves to do extras. And I think our results have shown that (effort) over the last month. The result was a big one last weekend, and that doesn't happen unless you're playing really good team footy.
"We're happy with where we are, but we know that we've got three more weeks to get ourselves ready for the big games at the end of the year."
Elsewhere, the Tigers will look to strengthen their hold on third position when they take on the Power at Bonaira Oval; while the Suns can all-but lock in a finals spot if they beat the Lions at Myimbarr Park on Saturday.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.