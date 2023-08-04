Avondale assistant coach Sene Auelua said Wombat players were looking forward to finally returning to their 'safe place' on Saturday to play a competitive Illawarra rugby union game against Kiama.
July 8 was the last time Avondale played a competitive game this season, losing 26-14 to the undefeated competition leaders Shoalhaven.
Since then Tech Waratahs, University and Shamrocks have forfeited games against Avondale.
Bowral was the first team to pull out of a scheduled fixture against Avondale, pulling out of their June 24 showdown.
The Wombats had a bye the following week so Avondale have only had one game in six weeks heading into their round 16 fixture against Kiama Cows at Avondale Rugby Park.
Auelua said its been a tough couple of months for the club but the players were super excited to finally be back playing again.
"It's been really hard on the players, coaches and the club itself. What's been happening has been something that's totally out of our control," he said.
"We play rugby because we love the sport and we just want to have a bit of fun out there on a Saturday.
"I think most of the time we use rugby as our safe place to express our feelings and go out there and have a bit of fun for 80 minutes.
"But that hasn't happened for the last six weeks. Finally getting a game is a blessing, it feels like we are starting the season again."
With only three rounds left in the regular season, the second-placed Avondale are well on track to play finals rugby this season.
But Auelua said the Wombats would have their work cut out against the third-placed Kiama side which has been playing tough rugby week-in week-out.
"When you're not playing games it can be hard to maintain rhythm and consistency in how you want to play," he said.
"It's been tough as coaches because it almost feels like we're almost starting again but the muscle memory is there with the boys and they understand what we're doing.
"We haven't stopped training, we keep on training every week like we prepare for a game.
"It's been tough for us to get our groove and tomorrow is going to be a test for us against a good, strong outfit who have been playing some games and we haven't."
Kiama coach James Patrick confirmed after his team's victory over University last week that his Cows would definitely take the field against his former club Avondale.
This pleased Auelua, who said it was important for Avondale to play as many games as possible before the finals starts.
"We've basically only got tomorrow, Campbelltown next week and then Bowral last game away," he said.
"Fingers crossed we can have three straight games before we head into the finals. I think it's really important we go into the finals having a few games under our belt.
"There's a bit of a question mark at the moment that's going to happen but the main thing is we know that we are playing tomorrow, so that's a blessing and a bonus for us."
Meantime, Tech Waratahs need to beat Bowral at Saunders Oval on Saturday to keep alive their slim finals' hopes.
Though a win by the Campbelltown Harlequins against Shamrocks at Ocean Park will all but extinguish the Tahs chances and solidify the Halequins top-four spot.
University host Camden in the other round 16 fixture on Saturday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
