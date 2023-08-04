Kiama Mayor gets charged up about new electric vehicle

When it came to trade in the Kiama Mayor's car, the council decided to go green with a electric vehicle - but charging it could be a problem.
The car that was allocated to the mayor was five years old and had long passed the council guidelines for replacement in terms of mileage.
As part of the council's plan to move to net zero emissions, Mayor Neil Reilly will now be driving around in a Hyundai Kona electric vehicle.
"Going fully electric supports our net zero goals and I wanted to lead by example," Mayor Reilly said.
It comes after the council upgraded a garbage truck which meets European emissions standards and means 10 per cent of the vehicle fleet has been converted to hybrid.
A power point has been installed at the mayor's parking spot at council chambers - but it won't power up in a hurry.
It's not a fast-charging station, in fact none of those exist in Kiama despite calling for Expressions of Interest several times and submitting several funding applications.
"Council recently participated in a NSW Government feasibility study conducted by contractor Chargeworks to identify suitable locations for EV fast-charging points in our area," a council spokesperson said.
"The results will be reported to council in the next few months and staff remain committed to pursuing all options to help fund and deliver public EV charging stations."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
