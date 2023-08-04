Illawarra Mercury
Sheridan Gallagher's on the move: Young Matildas captain is now a Newcastle Knight

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 2:40pm
Sheridan Gallagher (left) keeps her eyes on the ball while representing the Wanderers last year. She is now enjoying her time in Newcastle as a Knights NRLW player. Pictures by Peter Lorimer and @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
It's been a whirlwind journey to becoming a NRLW player, but Sheridan Gallagher isn't wasting any time making an impression.

