It's been a whirlwind journey to becoming a NRLW player, but Sheridan Gallagher isn't wasting any time making an impression.
Just a few months ago, the Illawarra product was on the fast-track to becoming one of Australia's most exciting footballers. The striker had already captained the Young Matildas and was getting regular game time for the Wanderers in the A-League Women's competition.
However, that door abruptly closed when Gallagher and the Western Sydney club agreed to part ways immediately in early April. Many pundits expected the 21-year-old to return to her local club, the Illawarra Stingrays, for the remainder of the NPL NSW season.
Instead, an unexpected opportunity arose for Gallagher to play rugby league.
The cross-code talent joined the Mounties in the NSW Women's Premiership. She played just two games before the winger was snapped up on a one-year deal with the NRLW club, the Knights. Gallagher made her debut a fortnight ago as Newcastle claimed a comprehensive 32-16 victory over the Dragons.
But it was last week where she really grabbed attention, diving over for two tries during the Knights' 11-point defeat to North Queensland.
Growing up, Gallagher never dreamed of playing rugby league at an elite level, only briefly playing Oztag in high school. However, she is now determined to give it a red-hot crack in the NRLW.
"We have an amazing bunch of girls and there's an amazing culture that's been created up here. It was an opportunity that came up and I thought 'why not challenge myself'? I enjoy it and I want to take myself to the next level," Gallagher told the Mercury.
"It was never my dream to be an NRLW player, but I think as you go through life - and your goals and aspirations change - it definitely become a dream of mine and it's awesome to have achieved that.
"I'll look to take every opportunity that presents itself and run with it."
Gallagher arrived at Newcastle in June for their pre-season training ahead of the 2023 NRLW season, which kicked off last month.
It was a gruelling initiation for the newcomer, but Gallagher said she was relishing the challenge.
"The physical side of it is very different to football, but I was known as a pretty physical soccer player too, so it's something that I've welcomed with open arms," she said.
"Pre-season in any code is pretty tough, so I expected it to be tough and it was."
However, now that she has adjusted to becoming a top-flight rugby league player, Gallagher is hoping to continue making a strong impact for the Knights.
The crafty winger will look to build on her try-scoring heroics when Newcastle travel to CommBank Stadium to face the Eels on Sunday.
"It was pretty cool to score two tries, but it was all off the back of team play and what the team had done," Gallagher said.
"It's a big game this weekend and a chance to bounce back. But I think if we put our heads down and work on what we need to, we'll be right on the money.
"It's all about making sure that we're playing consistently week in, week out and being the best that we can be as a team."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.