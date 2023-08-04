We know the interest in the Illawarra property market and so too does one reality TV show.
Network 10's newest series of Location, Location, Location airing Friday nights visits Wollongong tonight.
Hosts Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie, of Block fame, help two pairs of househunters on their missions.
Megan and Dave have dreamt about moving to the city's northern beachside suburbs to be closer to family.
But with busy family lives finding the right time to move has been difficult. Enter Mitch.
Mark is on the southern side of town helping a couple find a true "renovators delight".
Go-getters Marea and Andrew, together for more than 50 years, want to find a dilapidated house to resuscitate.
The show is on Network 10 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.
