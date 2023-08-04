A three-storey home could be built at the water's edge on the headland at Gerroa.
A development application has been lodged with Kiama Council for the residence on the southern side of Stafford Street on Black Head.
The proposal wants to demolish the two-storey home and replace it with a three-storey home, which will be partially built into the downward slope of the site.
"The proposed works aim to provide a new dwelling that will provide very high levels of amenity, and which will significantly enhance the streetscape," said the statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the application.
"The works intend to have minimal and reasonable impacts to the neighbour's amenity, by being of an appropriate height, scale, and bulk similar to new properties along Stafford Street."
The new home planned for the site includes three bedrooms with ensuites on the ground floor, a study and open living and dining space on the first floor.
The second floor is made up of a master suite and office with the rooftop featuring an outdoor area.
A lift and backyard pool are also part of the development.
The development breaches the maximum floor square ratio the Kiama Local Environment Plan by 16 square metres and a variation request to allow that has been lodged.
In that request is the claim that the design is "reasonable and well considered".
"No unreasonable material impact occurs because of the proposed works," the variation request stated.
"No neighbour is unduly impacted in terms of loss of solar access, privacy, or any notable view. The shadow diagrams demonstrate that No 136 Stafford Street to the south receives some but not unreasonable additional overshadowing.
"It is noted that the rear of the southern neighbour receives minimal overshadowing."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
