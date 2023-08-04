Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Oak Flats businesses see sales drop with Central Avenue roadworks

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton's Quality Meats owner John Hamilton stands in the doorway of his Central Avenue shop, which he says has seen sales drop by 30 to 40 per cent. Picture by Robert Peet
Hamilton's Quality Meats owner John Hamilton stands in the doorway of his Central Avenue shop, which he says has seen sales drop by 30 to 40 per cent. Picture by Robert Peet

An Oak Flats butcher is facing tough decisions as roadworks on Central Avenue dry up the flow of customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.