Last November Demelza North realised her long-held aspiration of owning her own business when she bought Oak Flats florist Bloomz on Central.
But Ms North is now considering giving up her dream because roadworks on Central Avenue have caused the flow of customers to dry up so significantly.
She is not alone - other businesses on Oak Flats' main drag have reported a substantial downturn in trade since the work began on Monday, July 31.
The roadworks will install four raised pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fisher Street to improve safety at the black spot for crashes involving pedestrians, which has seen two deaths: one in 2017, and another in 2019.
The first stage of the three-month project has closed Central Avenue to vehicles northbound between Kingston Street and Griffith Street; come mid-September it will reopen and the road will close southbound.
Construction is taking place between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Ms North said she understood the importance of the project, but questioned whether Shellharbour City Council had gone about it the best way.
Speaking on August 4, she said custom was down nearly 65 per cent in four days and the usual activity on Central Avenue had stilled.
"It's gone from hustle bustle to nothing," Ms North said.
She said she had gone from being excited about work to dreading it, not only because of the stress, but the noise of the work.
"It's heartbreaking," an emotional Ms North said.
A Shellharbour City Council spokesperson said staff had liaised with business owners and residents in the lead-up to construction, and continued to do so.
"In response to concerned business owners, additional signage has been organised and some minor adjustments to the site were made," the spokesperson said.
"Business owners' concerns are taken seriously and we continue to maintain pedestrian access."
The project was revised to deliver it in two stages to provide one-way traffic access on Central Avenue, the spokesperson said, and people could still walk along the street.
But they said sections of the road needed to be closed and fenced off for safety.
"Council staff will continue to communicate directly with Oak Flats business owners to provide information and updates on the project, answer any questions and ensure issues are identified early and solutions developed," they said.
Hamilton's Quality Meats owner John Hamilton said business and foot traffic had fallen away since roadworks began, with sales down 30 to 50 per cent this week from usual.
"It's significant, it's quite worrying," Mr Hamilton said.
He said he was considering putting people on leave or even closing the business temporarily to save costs.
"We'll keep doing what we do as long as we can, but at the moment it looks a little scary going forward," Mr Hamilton said.
Cafe owner David Harvey from Feast on Central said the roadworks had had "a massive impact".
"It's been that slow because of the lack of parking and what-not, we've had to close at one o'clock," Mr Harvey said, when the cafe usually stayed open to 3pm.
The roadworks were another blow to the street's businesses, he said, after the interest rate hikes and the quiet school holiday period.
Mr Harvey said it was "really devastating" and the business was hanging by a thread.
"Everyone in this street is really struggling at the moment," he said.
Mr Harvey questioned why the work could not have been done at night, to mitigate the impact on businesses, and Mr Hamilton proposed the council should factor in compensation for affected businesses when costing such projects.
As work continues, Central Avenue business owners are urging people to continue shopping there.
"Just support your small businesses, park a bit further away if you have to, go for a walk," Mr Harvey said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.