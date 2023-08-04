Two short months ago the University of Wollongong women's rugby team's dream was shattered and the club was looking for somewhere to play after the mooted Illawarra women's rugby competition was canned.
On Saturday the UOW Mallee Buls will be gunning to win their seventh straight game in the division two Jack Scott Cup 10s competition in Sydney.
Should the Mallee Bulls beat competition leaders Buraneer they will qualify for the finals of the competition, despite entering the Jack Scott Cup near the halfway mark of the season.
The vital match will be played at the Mallee Bulls home ground, Uni Oval from 12.30pm.
It will be part of a triple-header of games, which also includes the men's second and first-grade fixtures against Camden.
The games will highlight the Mallee Bulls' ladies day celebrations.
Mallee Bulls women's captain Grace Wright said the players were just happy to be playing.
"After the Illawarra competition didn't go ahead we were devastated. We were just fortunate that we had somewhere else to play," she said.
"Things have gone really well for us on and off the field since then.
"We've won six on the trot. If we can beat the leaders on Saturday there's a big chance we will be playing in the finals.
"That would be a tremendous achievement for us considering just two months ago we thought we had nowhere to play."
Wright said she'd love to see a big crowd turn out for the big day.
"It's our ladies day so we'd love to see a big crowd," she said.
"We've been doing quite well but we need to win on Saturday so we'd love to have all our supporters come out and cheer us on.
"We're just happy to be playing to be honest. It's been such a great season after what happened with the Illawarra competition and we'd love to continue the journey as far as we can."
Uni men's second and first grade games against Camden will be played immediately after the Mallee Bulls women's game against Buraneer.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
