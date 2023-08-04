Shoppers in Dapto will have less to choose from when it comes to women's clothes after Mosaic Brands decided to close three of its stores.
Millers, Rockmans and Noni B will close and a spokesperson for Mosaic Brands said issues with rents forced the closure.
"The centre our stores are based in recently transferred to new owners and Mosaic Brands has been very consistent for a number of years about the need for realistic rents in retail," the spokesperson said.
"We'll look at and be open to new opportunities for stores located in Dapto and the wider Illawarra."
Dapto Mall is managed by GPT and is owned by UniSuper. Centre manager Lachlan Crowl said new national apparel and homewares retailers will take their place later this year.
"Retail is a dynamic industry and it is common for the retailers in our centre to change over time," Mr Crowl said. "As retail industry trends, products and formats change with evolving consumer preferences, we endeavour to provide an experience that inspires and excites our customers and we work closely with our retail partners to deliver this at Dapto Mall."
Mosaic Brands also owns brands such as Rivers, Autograph and W. Lane, has 1100 stores Australia-wide and in July posted a $17 million full year profit.
Store sales were up by nearly 10 per cent while online sales were down by six per cent.
"As one of the most impacted retailers throughout the Covid pandemic, it is great to see it well and truly in the rear-view mirror," Mosaic CEO Scott Evans said in an ASX update.
"Our customers are back in-store and staying online."
During the pandemic, the group closed 300 stores and in 2021 indicated more store closures were on the cards as leases ran out on its shops in suburban shopping centres.
The company was also in a high profile battle with major property groups Scentre and Westfield, with temporary closures of over a hundred stores as a result.
The company was also hit by a $630,000 fine in 2021 by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for false and misleading claims about some of its "health essential products", including hand sanitiser and safety masks.
The news comes as consumers tighten their belts in response to heightened cost of living, including increases in interest rates hitting mortgage holders and rises in the cost of essentials such as food and groceries.
Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a fall in retail sales in the June quarter for the third quarter in a row.
Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics said it was unusual to have falls quarter on quarter.
"It's the first time since 2008 that retail sales volumes have recorded three consecutive quarterly falls," he said.
"Retail sales volumes are down 1.4 per cent compared to the June quarter last year. Outside of the pandemic period, this is the first time since 1991 that sales volumes have fallen compared to the previous year."
While sales fell, prices rose, with the consumer price index increasing by 0.9 per cent in the June quarter, up from 0.7 per cent in March.
"The widespread fall in sales volumes reflects what retailers have been telling us about consumers focusing on essentials, buying less or switching to cheaper brands," Mr Dorber said.
Sales in the clothing, footwear and personal accessories category fell by 2.2 per cent - equivalent to a drop of $64.7 million - over the quarter.
Despite these economy-wide pressures, Mr Evans said spending in the business's target demographics was holding up.
"Our customers are not immune to the inflationary and interest rate pressures in the economy, but neither are they most exposed to them," he said.
"Clearly Over 50 consumers have become more cautious in the last six months, but they are still spending."
