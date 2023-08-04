Illawarra Mercury
Mosaic Brands blames rents for closure of Dapto Mall stores

Updated August 4 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
The Rockmans and Millers stores in Dapto Mall. Picture by Robert Peet
The Rockmans and Millers stores in Dapto Mall. Picture by Robert Peet

Shoppers in Dapto will have less to choose from when it comes to women's clothes after Mosaic Brands decided to close three of its stores.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

