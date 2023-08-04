Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Video: Snakes seen fighting in Gerringong amid warmer winter days

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 4 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warmer than usual winter temperatures have heightened snake activity, with two male snakes even spotted fighting it out for a female's attentions in Gerringong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.