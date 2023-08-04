If nine-year-old YouTuber Penelope Towney's dreams are realised, one day she'll be hobnobbing with Dolly Parton.
The Wiradjuri girl launched her YouTube channel called Towney Time on Friday, August 4, and she's keen to entertain, inspire and educate kids across the world.
"Towney Time is a YouTube channel I've been dreaming up for ages. It will include science, art, culture, adventures, gaming, spooky stories and heaps more," she said.
"I wanted to start Towney Time as a way to express my creativity and create my own world of videos."
"It's all the stuff that is interesting to me really, which is a lot."
Her debut episode was filmed at UOW Science Space, is almost four minutes long and tells the story of the Emu in the Sky.
She plans to share a word or phrase from a First Nations language each episode, this time it was Bilabang, the Wiradjuri word for the Milky Way.
The primary schooler from Bellambi has big dreams for her channel.
"I'd really love to have Dolly Parton on Towney Time, she's the best. And also Jenna Ortega, my favourite actor," she said.
"One of my highest goals is to one day launch Towney Time all the way up in to space."
The Waniora Public School student is no stranger to being in the limelight and has been telling First Nations stories at workshops, in podcasts and on TV. She's the Indigenous Literacy Foundation's youngest ambassador, and had her own TV show The Land We're On.
Inspiration for her new channel comes from fellow YouTubers Moriah Elizabeth, EYstreem, LaurenZside and LDShadowlady.
"I'm excited to be myself and show everyone my own style," she said.
Penelope's mum Tara Hodge and father Bill Towney are incredibly proud of her.
"I'd never cried tears of joy before having Penelope and now, there's times I do it daily. I'm just so proud of who she is and where she comes from. Pen is thoughtful, kind and really funny," Ms Hodge said.
One of my highest goals is to one day launch Towney Time all the way up in to space.- Penelope Towney
Despite all that is going on in Penelope's busy young life, she just wants to be a good person who helps others.
"Whenever I look at what path I'm on, I see the road ahead and ask myself if I'm doing the right thing. I want to be someone that people look up to one day," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.