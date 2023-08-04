Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra League: Who will rise and who will fall as finals race hits home stretch?

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:57pm
The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Dapto and Collegians - Saturday at 3pm.

