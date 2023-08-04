Illawarra League: Who will rise and who will fall as finals race hits home stretch?

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Dapto and Collegians - Saturday at 3pm.
The minor premiership goes on the line in the Shire, with league leaders Collegians heading north to take on a De La Salle side in a rich vein of form.
After being done at the death by a resurgent Dapto a fortnight ago, the Dogs found their own match-winner in the 79th minute to sneak past Thirroul 28-22 last week.
Currently one point clear of second-placed De La on the ladder, Collies can shoot an unassailable three points clear with victory and lock up the top regular-season honour with a week to spare.
A win for De La would put them in the box seat for top spot given they face win-less Corrimal in the final round, with Collies to face Wests the week before the finals kickoff.
A loss would leave Luke Manahan's side vulnerable to dropping out of the top two should Wests string a couple together to finish the year.
Plenty on the line as the old rivals go head to head a fortnight out from finals time.
The Devils righted a decidedly wobbly ship with a 38-0 win over Corrimal last week, but haven't knocked off a top-four rival since round seven.
A strong start, and a differential still far superior to second-placed De La, still has them within reach of a top-two finish and the all-important two bites at the finals cherry.
They'll need to knock off Thirroul and Collegians back to back to get there, but doing so would put them well on track for a third straight grand final appearance.
It's all at stake for the the Butchers, who can lock in a finals berth should they come away from Parrish Park with the two points.
Jarrod Costello's side is one win clear of Dapto with two games to play, the second coming against the Canaries at Gibson Park in the final round.
It will become a training run if they can get the job done against Wests this week, with an astronomical for and against advantage that would render the final-round showdown with the Canaries moot.
De La Salle v Wests - Henson Park
One of the more intriguing task on offer in the competition for the Devils, heading to Newtown's spiritual home as part of the Beer, Wine and Food Festival that could see as many as 10,000 people flock to Henson Park.
Whether they were playing in front of 10,000 or 10 people, Wests need to arrest a three-game losing slide, with fours losses on the trot unthinkable for the powerhouse club.
Corrimal v Dapto - Ziems Park
Dapto will be sweating on the result of the Wests-Thirroul clash, but its importance will be reduced to nothing should they drop their bundle against the the Cougars this week.
The Cougars haven't been closer to victory this season than they were against the Canaries in round nine. Drew Keys' side scored the first three tries only to be overwhelmed in the second half as Dapto notched a win that sparked a run of five straight.
It's old boys day at Ziems Park, and the Cougars last home outing for the year. If ever they were ripe to notch a breakthrough win, it's this weekend.
A loss would be the heaviest of lead balloons for the Canaries, something coach Blake Wallace and his side will be well aware of going in.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
