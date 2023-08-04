Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Wollongong catering queen Monika Armstrong's fed princes, sheiks and brides

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monika Armstrong's the queen of catering, and she's catered to princes and sheiks in her decades in the industry. Picture by Robert Peet
Monika Armstrong's the queen of catering, and she's catered to princes and sheiks in her decades in the industry. Picture by Robert Peet

She's catered to princes and sheiks, celebrities and common folk. Brides have her number on speed dial, so too do politicians and long-term clients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.