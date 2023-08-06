Ex-racing greyhound Timmy has gone from the racing track to the circus, adopted by Woonona's Elise Poulton and her family.
Timmy often accompanies Elise, an aerialist with Circus Monoxide, to training and while she practises he runs around and plays with juggling balls.
He is also a hit with the young children, who like to say hello and give him pats.
Timmy joined Elise, her sister Amy and mother Nicole at the start of this year, adopted through Greyhounds As Pets (GAP), an initiative of Greyhound Racing NSW.
This month GAP will hold an adoption day featuring former Socceroo Tim Cahill (more on that below) in a bid to pair more dogs with loving families.
Timmy is not the first greyhound the Poultons have adopted; they brought their late dog Flossy into the family about four years ago.
"We had just moved to Wollongong and we were a bit lonely, so we wanted a dog," Elise said.
The family went to an adoption day just to have a look, but came home with Flossy, who had run up to Elise when they first arrived at the event.
"We wanted to give a warm home to the dogs who haven't had the best history," Elise said.
After Flossy died last November, the family wanted to welcome another dog into their home.
They looked elsewhere but didn't find anyone, so turned back to GAP and found Timmy.
Elise said he was a playful dog who was like "some sort of monkey but in dog form".
"He was just really goofy," she said.
Greyhounds generally were "the best dog to have", Elise said: they were low maintenance, could sleep all day, were good with children, and were simply good company.
On Saturday, August 13 GAP will host its largest adoption day in 15 years in the Sydney suburb of Earlwood, with its ambassador Tim Cahill - who has his own greyhound, Luna Moana - to attend.
The event will take place at Gough Whitlam Park, Earlwood from 10am to 3pm and will feature not only dogs up for adoption, but food and other activities.
More information is available at the GAP website, www.gapnsw.com.au.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
