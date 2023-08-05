John Floyd got a shock while walking along Bulli Beach.
The northern suburbs had been hit by a recent gale, which had disturbed things on the beach.
And uncovered a human skeleton; "that of a small person", the Mercury reported.
The bones didn't seem to be from a person recently deceased; some of them were decayed suggesting the skeleton around half a century old.
"Police are of the opinion that they are the bones of an Aboriginal," the paper reported, " as it is well known that the spot mentioned was an Aboriginal burying ground in years gone by."
The wild weather that uncovered the bones was described elsewhere in that edition as a "cyclonic rain storm" which knocked down walls at Mt Kembla, saw a man trapped under a fallen tree at Albion Park and farmers at Bulli distraught as their market gardens ended up under water.
"This is the most continuous rainfall experienced for many years," the Illawarra Mercury stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
