The Stingrays of Shellharbour may be leading the Group Seven competition but their player-coach Tom Warner is wary of the league's best attacking outfit pulling his team's pants down for a second time this season.
That's why Warner and his team will be doing their utmost to counter the attacking threat of the high-flying Nowra-Bomaderry Jets when they clash at Flinders Field on Sunday afternoon.
"The last time we played them they pulled our pants down. They had a few blokes out as well but they still were very impressive and beat us quite easily," he said.
"We won't be taking them lightly, that's for sure.
"If you look at the stats, they're the best attacking team in the comp, they have strike power all over the park, led by Dylan Farrell, Adam Quinlan and [Clyde] Parsons."
Jets star Beau Luland is the second highest tryscorer in the league, with 13 tries from 15 games, while his Nowra team-mate Parsons (125 points) is the leading pointscorer in the first-grade Group Seven competition.
"Their spine is really good and they've got a pretty handy forward pack that go all day. We found that out the last time we met when they beat us " Warner said.
"We are going to have to be just as good all over the park as them, particularly in defence, and then we are going to have to execute well with the ball.
'I thought we did this really well in our last win against Jamberoo where everything we've been working on finally came off.
"That is going to be the platform we use going forward from now on."
Both teams head into the round 16 showdown refreshed after no games were played during last weekend's spare wash-out round.
Warner said the break did his injury-hit Stingrays a world of good.
"The break came at a perfect time for us. We had nine out against Jamberoo and I think we get five back this weekend," he said.
"It was great timing for us because we played during the last washout round. I think we've been going since the June long-weekend, so it's good to get a bit of a refresher.
"We've lifted the intensity up at training this week as we look to build towards the finals."
While the Stingrays are all but assured of playing finals football, Warner said his team would not let-up until it at least secures a top-three berth.
"We're in a good position now but in three weeks time we could fall back to third or at worst fourth," he said.
"We still got to win our games. We've got to lock in a top three spot. That was our goal at the start of the season.
"If we exceed that and can get the minor premiership, that'd be unreal."
Round 16 kicks off on Saturday with Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at home against Kiama Knights and Gerringong Lions playing Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Michael Cronin Oval.
On Sunday the Shellharbour Sharks will be gunning to secure their 10th win on the trot when they travel to play the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, while Jamberoo Superoos need to beat the home-side Warilla-Lake South Gorillas to keep alive their slim finals' chances.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
