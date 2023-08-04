Five people charged with code of conduct breaches at a junior rugby league game at Port Kembla have been banned for a total of 60 matches.
The punishments were handed down after an on-field melee at the Thirroul-Port Kembla U15 years second division match last month.
Match officials were forced to abandon the match after the disturbing scenes spilled over into the crowd and necessitated police being called.
Spectators copped the brunt of the suspensions from the NSW Rugby League when it dealt with the matter on Thursday night.
Two, one from either club, was banned from having anything to do with the sport for 12 months, while another Butchers' supporter received a 13-match ban.
A Thirroul trainer has been suspended from the sport until the end of the 2023 season while a Port Kembla player, who has already sat out one match, was suspended for a total of two games.
All involved had until 8pm Friday to appeal their sentences.
Illawarra District Junior Rugby League interim manager Blake Edwards said the incident was the worst of its kind for a number of season but was also "out of character".
The sanctions, he said, send a distinct message.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated. Fullstop," Edwards said.
"We hope people - from parents to club supporters and participants - are now aware that if you want to behave this way you will be sanctioned accordingly.
"These sanctions are the consequences of people's behavior on the day."
The Thirroul and Port Kembla junior rugby league clubs also have received warning letters and have $1000 good behaviour bonds hanging over their clubs.
"We have great individuals at all our clubs ... and know that we'll get back to what we're supposed to be and that's a league that is inclusive and enjoyable," Edwards said.
The junior league continues on Saturday at a number of venues across the Illawarra.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
