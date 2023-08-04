University's William Orth will again represent NSW Country team in the Australian Country Hockey Championships starting in Shepparton on Friday.
The 23-year-old, who has 14 country caps next to his name, said he was happy to be selected for the country team and looked forward to competing at the championships for the second time.
Orth has been an integral part of the Uni team in the Illawarra South Coast men's league, but will miss Sunday's clash against Albion Park in the return leg after last week's 3-2 loss. The other men's league match sees Fairy Meadow face Dapto at Unanderra.
Orth also recently represented the Australian indoor hockey team in the Indoor World Cup in South Africa where the team finished in ninth position.
