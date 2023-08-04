Forget the secret sauce, don't mess with Friday night takeaway staples

It mightn't rank up there with a good GP or dentist but finding the fish and chip shop that suits your needs is still important.
Dropping food in a basket and then dropping that invariably into a vat of fat is not always the simple affair it may seem.
Just ask brother-sister duo Cindy and Daniel Huang from Figtree.
They have taken over from fried food royalty - Vera and Jimmy Mitrevski - at Tarrawanna's favourite chippy.
They'd run the business for a phenomenal 36 years and built up a staunchly dedicated following. Many of whom were concerned for the future once news of their impending retirement leaked.
And while the Huangs are keen to make a name for themselves, they are business savvy, too.
You don't mess with the staples - like the much-loved, much-in-demand chips.
Reporter Angela Thomspon caught up with the Huangs in between customers. They paid due reverence to Vera and Jimmy, shared their lessons and also shared a few ideas they're considering for the future also.
Meanwhile, on the same theme but in no way directly related to any Illawarra fish and chippy, a disturbing revelation has emerged about seafood sold in Australia.
Researchers who DNA tested 672 seafood products sold at Australian supermarkets, fish markets and restaurants found 11.8 per cent didn't match what was on the label.
Say what?
Shark and snapper species, and imported seafood, were most likely to be incorrectly labelled, the Minderoo Foundation study has revealed.
And as if mislabelling it not enough, it seems often times endangered species are involved.
"In one instance, we found flake served as battered fish and chips was actually school shark, which is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species," the study's co-author Dr Chris Wilcox said.
So the message to take away, is that your takeaway might not always be what it seems.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
