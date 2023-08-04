Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Forget the secret sauce, don't mess with Friday night takeaway staples

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hot chips, always a distinctly personal choice. File picture
Hot chips, always a distinctly personal choice. File picture

It mightn't rank up there with a good GP or dentist but finding the fish and chip shop that suits your needs is still important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.