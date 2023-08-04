'I was way too slow to be a hooker': Wests stalwart Blay reflects on hard road to game 100

Too slow to be a hooker, too small to be prop, but just too damn tough to leave out. That's been the selection case for Zac Blay ahead of 99 top-grade appearances for Wests.
He'll make his 100th against Thirroul at Parrish Park on Saturday and, like he has in every outing prior, will leave it all on the paddock in a game his side simply must win to get its title charge back on track.
A famously team-first individual, the latter fact remains the top priority, but the moment isn't lost on the hard-nosed lock forward who, week after week, puts the 'blood' in bloodnut.
"It's definitely something pretty special," Blay said.
"I can remember being a junior and you see all the legends, like Buster (Greg Reh) and all them, up on the [honour] board. I've played in a few milestone games over my time and it's always been a goal of mine to have my own and be put up on that board with the rest of the club legends.
"It's pretty special, especially at a club like Wests. I'm a junior, but not many people come from the outside and then leave this club. It's a place people want to be."
It's why he never contemplated leaving despite the slow drip-feed his early days with the club were, his century of games coming 13 years after his first in the top grade.
It came through the Paul McGregor dynasty years, with his path as an industrious rake blocked by the likes of club legends Matty Clarke and Wade Stanford among others.
It's what ultimately prompted 'Sauce' to refashion himself as an undersized middle forward, a role that's fit like a glove through a decade of premiership contention with his junior club.
"I debuted in 2010 and I was a hooker back then so I was behind people like Clarkey and Wade Stanford for the first five years," he said.
"I'd only get a handful of games when one of them was injured. You just had to bide your time because we've always been a strong club and, with the juniors we have coming through, you always have to bide your time.
"It probably wasn't until 2015 that I played every game and became a bit more of a regular. It was about that time I basically had to just fit into the side somewhere.
"I was playing behind Wade Stanford, who's another 100-gamer at Wests, and I had to move around to fit into the side. That's when I kind of moved into the middle forward area.
"I've never tried to bulk up too much, I've just tried to be fit enough to match it for longer than everyone else. The body's definitely feeling the toll at the moment, I feel like I've played 300.
"In the end, I'm way too slow to be a hooker."
The length of his tenure has seen him experience plenty in a Devils jumper, but 2023 has still offered a first in the form of four straight losses in a row through the middle stretch of the year.
It sees the 2018 premiers heading into Saturday's showdown with Thirroul having not knocked off a top-four rival since round seven, despite returning the winners' circle against last-placed Corrimal last weekend.
Back to back showdowns with Thirroul and Collegians on the run home shape as the perfect finals rehearsal, with Blay confident his side can recapture top form.
"We had a bit of a dip in the middle of the year and I think we're starting to turn that around," Blay said.
"It was mentioned a couple of times, people were saying 'I don't think I've ever lost three, let alone four in a row'. It was tough, we had to sit down and address a few things. We know the personnel we've got and the potential we have, we're just, not hitting it.
"It's only small things that are costing us but I think it'll be good for us and strengthen us in the back end having been through that bit of adversity through the year.
"We've got Thirroul into Collies so our finals start now. It's perfect for us. If you can't get up for Thirroul at home or Collies away before the semis you probably shouldn't be playing.
"They're their big games at any time of the year, but leading in the finals it's exactly what we want."
There's plenty at stake across the board in the penultimate round of the competition, with Collegians heading north to the Shire to take on De La Salle in a match set to decide the minor premiership.
A win would put Collies an unassailable three points clear of second-placed De La with a game to spare, though the latter would be odds-on to claim top spot with a victory given they take on win-less Corrimal in the final round.
The Butchers can lock down a finals berth with a win over the Devils, though a defeat would leave them vulnerable to dropping out of the finals altogether in a final-round showdown with Dapto.
The Canaries sit one win - and monstrous differential - adrift of Thirroul heading into their clash with Corrimal on Saturday, with only two wins from their final two outings enough to push them into the finals picture.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
