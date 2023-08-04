Woman, child taken to hospital after Albion Park head-on crash

Paramedics have taken a woman and a child to hospital after a head-on crash in Albion Park.
The two-vehicle collision occurred on Tongarra Road, outside the Albion Park RSL, about 4.40pm on Friday.
The single occupant of one vehicle was uninjured, but a woman in her 50s in the other vehicle sustained head and leg injuries.
That car also carried another adult and a child.
The woman and the child were taken to Wollongong Hospital, although NSW Ambulance did not have details on the child's injuries, if any.
Tongarra Road was closed eastbound and westbound traffic was also affected, but the road has since reopened.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and police were also at the scene.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
