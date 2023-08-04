Plans for the first stage of the Corrimal Cokeworks development - featuring 181 apartments - have been released.
Legacy Property has lodged a development application for the project with Wollongong City Council.
This comes after the council approved demolition work to make the site safe and is now considering a separate application to demolish 12 structures at the Railway Street location.
The application, which was lodged late last month and is yet to go out on public exhibition, involves five four-storey apartment complexes totalling 181 residences.
"The proposal will deliver a vibrant and contemporary residential-led urban renewal of the site, which celebrates the site's industrial history and leverages its highly accessible and strategic location in proximity to the existing Corrimal town centre and local amenities and services," according to the statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the application.
The highest number of apartments in a single block is 60, with the lowest being 16. Just under half the apartments - 82 - will be three bedrooms, with seven four-bedroom apartments planned.
The blocks will be built in three stages; the first stage will be the 30 and 39-apartment complexes (identified as Building 1.3 and Building 1.4 in the application), followed by the pair featuring 36 and 16 apartments (Buildings 1.1 and 1.2).
The 60-apartment block (Building 1.5) will be built in the final stage.
All work will be taking place in the north-eastern corner of the cokeworks site, with no construction applications yet lodged for the development of other areas.
Two basement car parks are planned; one with 80 spaces will service the 60-apartment block, with the remaining complexes using a parking area of 217 spaces.
The application also includes several communal open space areas featuring outdoor exercise equipment, play areas, BBQ areas, seating space and publicly accessible open spaces.
Landscaping, street paving and tree planting areas are also included.
Entry will be at the Railway and Harbinger streets intersection - where a roundabout will be built - and an internal road will loop around the block containing the five apartment complexes.
A traffic study that forms part of the application stated the five apartment complexes would see an extra 96 cars using that intersection in the morning peak and 58 in the evenings between 4-5pm.
The study assumed there would be little to no development traffic heading into Harbinger Street, a route which effectively gives no other access out of the suburb.
In the morning peak the study estimated delays on Railway Street west of the roundabout would jump from 0.3 seconds to five seconds in the morning with a similar jump on the eastern side. Similar delays were predicted on the eastern side of the street.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
