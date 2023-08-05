'We know what we're going to get from him': Ryan Couchman to debut for Dragons against Eels

Thirroul Butchers product Ryan Couchman will join twin brother Toby in the NRL ranks, with the 19-year-old set to debut against Parramatta on Sunday in the wake of veteran lock Jack de Belin's suspension.
Toby has managed 15 games since debuting under former coach Anthony Griffin in round two, and will play alongside his twin for the first time at NRL level, an occasion they've spent a lifetime preparing for.
"We're going to give Ryan Couchman his debut, which is, excellent for him," interim coach Ryan Carr confirmed on Saturday.
"He's been a really consistent player this year in, in [NSW] Cup for us. He's been 18th man a lot of the time and he's had to travel to two different venues to play that game and then come back up for us at NRL so it's really pleasing to be able to give him a debut.
"The boys really like him, he's a like a likeable character, and he's super excited. He's made over 50 tackles quite a few times [in reserve grade] so we know what we're going to get from Couchy and that's all we expect.
"It's good for his development as a club that we're seeing these young guys, these local juniors, coming through and taking the next step into first grade. It's only going to make us better as we move forward as a club in the next few years."
Carr said he's yet to determine who will start at lock in place of de Belin, who will miss four weeks after unsuccessfully fighting or a downgrade on a hip-drop charge arising out of his side's loss to Manly last week.
The in-game process that saw the veteran lock sin-binned drew the ire of Carr post-match, with the caretaker saying the club has no regrets over fighting the charge.
"It was disappointing, obviously, for Jack because it's essentially his season over," Carr said.
"We decided to fight the charge, not for fun, we genuinely believe that it was a grade one if anything. It was tough to swallow, but we have to accept the process and accept the outcome and I'm more disappointed for Jack.
"He's been one of our best players this year and unfortunately he's going to be out for the next month, which is a shame because he's a good footy player and it's good for the game to have him out there on the field.
"We've got to accept it and move on now. We'll have to put someone into his role and they're big shoes to fill, he obviously does a lot of work for us and plays big minutes.
"One of our boys off the bench will move into the starting role, we're just figuring that out today (Saturday) at captain's run."
Parramatta in a thick of a finals bottleneck at the bottom end of the top eight, but Carr insists the Dragons are "just as desperate" heading into the clash at CommBank Stadium.
"People have asked this week 'are you going to try and ruin their season?' but it's not about them. It's about us, we're trying to make our season for us and our fans," Carr said.
"It's about making sure that we get the most out of our season which is trying to win this week. They're a good team, they've got a lot of good players, they're well drilled.
"I've worked there for the last three years and made a lot of good friends there and there are a lot of good people at that club who I've got a lot of time for but, ultimately, if we put out another performance like we did last week and fix a few areas which we need to fix, I feel like we can get the result at the end of the 80 minutes.
"That's going to come down to us and our attitude and not, not too much about the opposition."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
