A brawl has erupted in the Group Seven rugby league clash between Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Kiama Knights.
Video footage shows players from both sides fighting in the dying minutes of the clash at Berry Showground won 38-16 by the visiting Kiama side.
It's unclear what provoked the brawl, but the damning footage shows some players throwing and connecting with punches against their opposing players.
It's unclear what punishment if any was dished out on field.
The brawls came as the club held its annual Magpies of Old (MOO) reunion.
The first grade side wore special heritage jerseys from the 1940's to celebrate the occasion.
This incident comes after five people charged with code of conduct breaches at a junior rugby league game at Port Kembla have been banned for a total of 60 matches.
The punishments were handed down after an on-field melee at the Thirroul-Port Kembla U15 years second division match last month.
Earlier this season Warilla-Lake South Gorillas player Tyrone Roberts was handed an 18-match ban by the NSW Rugby League judiciary panel.
The Warilla Gorillas five-eighth was sent from the field following an ugly incident in his side's round-eight clash with Jamberoo, with the panel reviewing footage that showed the 20-year-old hit a Roos rival with a deliberate high shot before following up with two further strikes.
The Mercury has sought comment from Group Seven football operations manager Ashton Sims.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
