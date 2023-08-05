The Robertson Hotel is set to open its doors and host Channel 10's show The Traitors once again.
The game, which follows a group of selected "faithfuls" trying to figure out who the chosen "traitors" are, made its Australian debut in 2022.
The first season was held at the hotel, as well as shot across different parts of the Highlands.
The show will start at 7.30pm on August 13, and can also be watched on 10 Play.
Instead of 24 contestants in 2022, there will be 20 people taking part in this upcoming season. Not only that, there will be three traitors at the start rather than four.
Contestants have to take part in challenges and get as far into the murder mystery game as they can, for the hopes of winning $250,000.
Some familiar faces
This year's cast is a mix of everyday Australians and people who have graced our screens before.
Underbelly and House Husbands actor Gyton Grantley, Survivor contestant Luke Toki, Below Deck Mediterranean and The Real Love Boat star Hannah Ferrier and former My Kitchen Rules contestant, television host, cook and author Ash Pollard, will take part this year.
Other public figures include social media star Ian Zaro and professional wrestler Simone Williams, known as Princess Aussie.
Former paratrooper and navy clearance diver Paul de Gelder; who survived a shark attack from a nine foot shark in Sydney Harbour in 2009, is also joining the murder mystery game. He is now a motivational speaker and conservationist.
There are many everyday Aussies who have thrown their hat in the ring:
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
