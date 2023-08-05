Illawarra Mercury
Channel 10's The Traitors is set to return to the Robertson Hotel

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated August 5 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:02pm
The Robertson Hotel is set to open its doors and host Channel 10's show The Traitors once again.

