Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Stingrays and Shellharbour Sharks on track for Group Seven minor-premiership decider

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A last-round blockbuster Shellharbour derby could decide the winner of the Group Seven rugby league minor premiership following results in round 16 action on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.