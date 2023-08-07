When Georgia Clabour was a senior at Wollongong High School, she was at a crossroads -choose the safe option or her dream university degree.
An engineering course at the University of Wollongong would have been the more affordable option for the 18-year-old as she would have continued to live at home.
High school students number one reason for picking a university degree is a passion for the subject, according to a recent report.
The Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) surveys year 12 students each year who are transitioning to university about their plans for the future.
Ms Clabour decided to follow her passion and move to Sydney to study a Bachelor of Oral Health at the University of Sydney.
"I just decided to follow my passion, and I'm hoping that I do end up getting into dentistry."
The UAC 2023 Student Lifestyle report found 56 per cent of students chose their university degree because it had a solid job prospect. A 12 percent increase from 2022.
"Making sure they have the skills that make them employable is clearly a concern for students as well as government and employer groups," General Manager of Marketing and Engagement at UAC, Kim Paino said in a statement.
"But it's great to see that interest in the course remains as their number one focus, as that's such a crucial foundation for success in any field."
When choosing a university, students top considerations were the vibe and campus culture, the location and proximity to home, and the university's reputation.
Jordyn Ingersole said the vibe of the University of Wollongong (UOW) campus was one of the main reasons he moved from Campbelltown in Sydney's West to Wollongong.
"The culture [at UOW] was really important because I'm Aboriginal. So, seeing that they do have a lot of NAIDOC stuff going on there, and a lot of smoking rituals as well, that got me really, really intrigued to go to the uni," Mr Ingersole said.
The 18-year-old Kamilaroi man said witnessing how social workers can help communities inspired him to enrol in a Diploma of Sociology and Psychiatric Sciences at UOW.
"Campbelltown is a bit rough around the edges...we get held back a lot," he said
"I want to be that person that can come to these communities, and show kids they have more potential than the community makes them out to be."
The leading concerns for students include career prospects, financial stability, and mental wellbeing.
"Housing is probably the biggest issue right now because if I was able to study, and work and afford housing at the same time, that would be preferable ... but it's just not possible at the moment," university student Theodore Seliman said.
Theodore Seliman opted to stay in Wollongong and make the two hour commute to University of Sydney to study aeronatical engineering.
The 18-year-old said he may need to move overseas to find a job.
"There's not really much jobs in Australia but I'm bilingual so I'm planning to move to an Arab country or something like that after I finish my degree because that's where there's more jobs."
According to the report, 59 per cent of the students primary income was from a part-time or casual job, 17 per cent from their parents, and 2 per cent from government assistance.
Students are strongly against 'buy now, pay later', with 83 per cent never using the service.
"I like to buy things with what I have now ... If I sign up to paying it later, I don't know if I will have that money later, depending on whatever is happening around my life, and I guess I can't predict the future," Ms Clabour said.
More than 14,000 students were surveyed for the UAC Student Lifestyle Report.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
