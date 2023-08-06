A North Coast man who allegedly attempted to coerce a child into having sex with him, including attempting to arrange to meet in person, is behind bars in Wollongong.
Police charged David Andrew Jobson, 54, with one count of use carriage service to groom a child under 16 years of age for sex.
The court heard that the "extraordinarily serious" charge was based on a large amount of material located by police on the Coolgardie man's phone.
Police allege that the communications on Jobson's phone with an underage person were significant and ongoing.
Police also allege that Jobson made attempts to meet up with the underage person.
On Sunday, August 6, Jobson applied for bail, which was opposed by the police, with the prosecution stating there were "real concerns" for the protection of the community.
The prosecuting sergeant said the prosecution case was "very strong", a characterisation agreed to by defence lawyer Matthew Kwan.
However, Mr Kwan applied for release on his client's behalf noting that he was required to be at liberty to oversee his plumbing and earth moving business JB Operations and its four employees.
Mr Kwan proposed police be given access to Jobson's phone and computer and that Jobson lives at his Coolgardie address.
Mr Kwan also noted that with the length of time before a conviction or sentence could be imposed being a year or more, his client would spend a significant period on remand.
Registrar Leah Harvey said what is alleged to have occurred was "extremely serious" and that Jobson faced a sentence of up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.
Ms Harvey declined to grant bail and Jobson will return to Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
