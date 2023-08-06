Illawarra Mercury
David Jobson charged with grooming child

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 6 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:33pm
A file photo of a man using a keyboard. Picture from file

A North Coast man who allegedly attempted to coerce a child into having sex with him, including attempting to arrange to meet in person, is behind bars in Wollongong.

