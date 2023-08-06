Illawarra Mercury
Police call for dashcam video after fatal crash near Picton

Updated August 6 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
A file photo of a police car with tape. A man has died after his car burst into flames following a collision in Douglas Park last night. Picture from file
Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a man died when his car burst into flames near Picton.

