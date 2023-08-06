Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a man died when his car burst into flames near Picton.
Just before 9am on Saturday, August 5, emergency services were called to Menangle Road, Douglas Park after a two -car crash.
A northbound Subaru Impreza and a southbound Isuzu D-Max towing a horse float had earlier collided.
The driver of the Impreza was trapped inside the car and a passing motorist tried to help, but could not get the man out before the car caught fire and engulfed the man.
The man died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
The two men from Forbes in the ute - the 37-year-old driver and his 57-year-old passenger - were treated at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition. They were later released from hospital.
The horse is uninjured.
Police officers are investigating and asking anyone with information or dashcam video to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A post mortem on the deceased driver in the coming days will establish their identity and cause of death.
Menangle Road was closed between 9pm and 4am so investigations could take place and reopened after the wreckage was removed.
