An alert for a possible missing person has been issued after a loan paddle ski washed up on the South Coast.
The ski was found around 5.30pm on Thursday, August 3 near Narrawallee Inlet (north of Mollymook Beach).
A search of the area failed to locate an owner.
"Police have concerns for owners welfare and are seeking community assistance in identifying the owner," officers said.
Police said they have concerns for the welfare of whoever was using the watercraft, and are seeking community assistance to identify its owner.
If you have any information on who owns the paddle ski, or know a person who is missing in the area call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.