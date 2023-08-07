It comes as little surprise that the Illawarra Hawks U14 girls basketball team fancies its chances of doing well at the nationals in Melbourne later this year.
After all the girls have already beaten all-comers on the way to winning the NSW Junior Premier League title.
The team's undefeated season continued unabated throughout the finals weekend at Penrith Basketball Stadium during the last weekend in July.
Head coach Cindy Bonham and her assistant Mat Campbell and team manager Karleen Curtis, praised the girls' resilience and attitude throughout the season.
"The girls fought hard and showed their dominance with an average winning margin of 35 points for the weekend. This win is Illawarra basketball's first junior female state championship in 11 years," Bonham said.
Illawarra kicked off their campaign with a 58-39 win over the Hornsby Spiders on Friday, July 28.
Bonham said her team got off to a nervous start but once they made adjustments to the slippery court conditions and worked out how to handle two of the league's tallest girls, Illawarra showed their class.
"It took the girls until the second half to get ahead and then maintain the 19-point lead until the end of the game. We were able to do this as we spread the scoring workload, with four girls in double digits in scoring," she said.
The Hawks easily won the two games they played on the Saturday, hammering Newcastle Falcons 77-26 and the Norths Bears 77-34.
They were just as ruthless in their semifinal, easily accounting for Hills Hornetts 69-30.
The victory propelled Illawarra to the grand final, where they again locked horns with the Hornsby Spiders.
Once again Illawarra prevailed with a 69-49 victory.
"The girls started better against Hornsby this time out and got out to a great start building a 10-point lead early and then continuing on to a 20-point lead by midway through the second quarter," Bonham said.
"Hornsby made a couple of runs through the second half but the girls didn't let it get to within 13 points and ran away with a 20-point win, with some redhot shooting from Taylor Curtis and Zara Suka, who chipped in 17-points each, while Addison Bonham finished with 18-points.
"Addison was the leading scorer of the competition season with an average of 22.8 points per game and also leading the finals weekend with an average of 21.6 ppg.
"Taylah Curtis used her court vision and ball skills to set the plays for the team and get the ball up the court. We also had and some strong defensive contributions from Grace Lane and Sarah Campbell.
"Zara Suka was named grand final MVP after doing a great job not only knocking down threes but rebounding against the two tallest girls in the league."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
