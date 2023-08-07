Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Basketball

Undefeated Illawarra Hawks U14 girls secure first state basketball championship in 11 years

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 7 2023 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The U14 Illawarra Hawks girls team with their coaches. Picture supplied.
The U14 Illawarra Hawks girls team with their coaches. Picture supplied.

It comes as little surprise that the Illawarra Hawks U14 girls basketball team fancies its chances of doing well at the nationals in Melbourne later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.