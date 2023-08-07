Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Plans to get the Corrimal Cokeworks microbat colony to move on

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The derelict powerhouse at the Corrimal Cokeworks may be home to a colony of microbats. Picture by Anna Warr
The derelict powerhouse at the Corrimal Cokeworks may be home to a colony of microbats. Picture by Anna Warr

Before further work at the Corrimal Cokeworks can start an unusual tenant needs to be evicted - bats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.