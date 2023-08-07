Before further work at the Corrimal Cokeworks can start an unusual tenant needs to be evicted - bats.
And they may well delay work until at least November this year.
Developer Legacy has lodged development applications for structural demolition and the first residences on-site at the cokeworks.
But the bats need to be dealt with before either of those can go ahead.
Microbats have been discovered inside derelict structures on the site and they will need to be safely moved on before the buildings are either demolished or renovated.
The bats have been observed leaving a connected structure featuring the old grinding plant and the powerhouse.
The former is slated for demolition while the plan for the latter is to turn it into a brewery or restaurant.
"It is assumed that the remnant powerhouse and the grinding plant are the two potential roosting locations," a microbat management plan lodged as part of the residential application stated.
"Further survey using thermal imaging will be completed to determine a more precise location of the roost."
The process to move the bats along starts with the demolition of those structures identified as being bat-free, to ensure they don't take residence elsewhere.
Then what's called an "exclusion process" will start on the grinding plant/powerhouse building.
"The process of exclusion for the derelict buildings relies upon installation of one-way valves over all potential entry/exit points for a period of at least three nights that will allow bats to exit but not re-enter the building," the management plan stated.
"The exclusion methodology ... relies heavily on the assumption that progressively reducing microbat access to potential roosting locations under conditions when they should be active encourages them to leave the site to find suitable roosts elsewhere of their own accord."
If they choose to hang around, the bats will delay work for months with demolition delayed until the bats return to "maternity caves across NSW".
"The breeding season is predicted to occur from mid to late November through to the end of January," the management study stated.
"Prior to the removal of the structure, four nights of roost emergence surveys must be completed by a suitably qualified ecologist with an echolocation device to record any emergence calls."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
