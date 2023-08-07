Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Investigations centre on two men in small silver Mitsubishi hatchback

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating incidents in the Jervis Bay National Park and other sensitive locations. Picture supplied
Police are investigating incidents in the Jervis Bay National Park and other sensitive locations. Picture supplied

Police are investigating incidents where trees have been illegally felled around Jervis Bay and the surrounding area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.