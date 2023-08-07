Police are investigating incidents where trees have been illegally felled around Jervis Bay and the surrounding area.
And they are particularly trying to track down two men in a small silver Mitsubishi hatchback who have been seen at locations where trees have been illegally cut down.
More than 120 trees have been illegally cut down since September 2022 at a range of locations, including the Jervis Bay National Park, Corramy Regional Park, Woollamia Nature Reserve, Parma Creek Nature Reserve, Jerrawangala National Park, Morton National Park, Conjola National Park, and Yerriyong State Forest.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444, Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
