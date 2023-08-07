Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong anti-nuke forum joined by nurses union, Peter Garrett

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:10am
Peter Garrett (right) speaks at an anti-nuclear submarine forum as NSW Nurses and Midwives Association secretary Shaye Candish (left) looks on. Picture by Adam McLean
The Woonona-based head of the largest union in NSW has asked why the Australian government is planning on spending billions of dollars on nuclear submarines when the country's health system is crumbling.

