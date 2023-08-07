The Woonona-based head of the largest union in NSW has asked why the Australian government is planning on spending billions of dollars on nuclear submarines when the country's health system is crumbling.
Shaye Candish, the head of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, joined speakers including former federal Labor parliamentarian and midnight oil frontman Peter Garrett at an anti-nuclear submarine base forum in Wollongong on Sunday, August 6.
Ms Candish said nurses and midwives across NSW had already expressed their displeasure with the AUKUS pact, particularly when spending in health, education and aged care is strained.
"When we've got Australians who can't access health care, can't get in to see a GP, children who aren't able to access dentists, but we can spend such a staggering amount of money on submarines, our members have taken issue with that," she said.
The government had budgeted up to $368 billion dollars for the AUKUS agreement, which would be spent on purchasing the Virginia-class submarines from the United States, building the AUKUS-class submarines in South Australia and upgrades to bases in Western Australia and the eventual east coast base, which could be in Port Kembla.
The final cost of the program may be much higher, however, with major defence acquisition programs often running over time and over budget.
Ms Candish said these vast sums of money could be spent elsewhere.
"There's a new hospital in Shellharbour, at a cost of $722 million. We could build more than 500 of those hospitals with that kind of money."
Ms Candish said various other health priorities, such as nurse-to-patient ratios, upgrades to existing hospitals such as Wollongong and attracting new nurses to the profession could be done "in a heartbeat" if the kind of money allocated to the submarines was available to the health budget.
"All governments are required to make choices, but choices reflect the values of the government every day," she said.
"Where we have a government making choices on Defence like AUKUS and submarines, over the health of our community, is highly concerning."
Ms Candish also raised the lack of consultation and public debate when the shortlist of three locations for a future east coast fleet base was revealed by the Morrison government, a sentiment echoed by Mr Garrett.
"The biggest issue of all of this is that we're handing over our sense of how we want to deal with countries in our region to another country [the United States], without any debate within the caucus of the Labor Party, without any public debate, presentations of arguments for or against or data for intelligent people to consider," Mr Garrett said.
While the Albanese Labor government has said all options are on the table when it comes to a east coast base location and that any decision would not be made before the late 2030s, the forum, hosted by Wollongong Against War and Nukes, included the launch of a corflute campaign, to remind politicians and others of community sentiment towards the prospect of a nuclear submarine base in Port Kembla.
Fellow speaker Councillor Trish Frail, a Ngemba elder from Brewarrina who campaigned against a nuclear waste dump in her community said that her experience showed that long-term community campaigns could be successful.
"Use your voice, educate the whole community," she said. "A lot of people don't understand what will happen if it's at their back door."
