A Unanderra teen was rushed to hospital after a pipe bomb he was making blew up in his hand.
The incident made the front page of the Mercury of August 8, 1996, including a photo of the pipe bomb in question (pictured).
Police said the 17-year-old was constructing the pipe bomb in his backyard when it exploded, with neighbours hearing the noise and running to help.
"He used a piece of solid iron bar to fold the end of the copper tubing," a police spokesman told the Illawarra Mercury.
"He had successfully closed one end and was then closing the other, by banging the end with the metal onto concrete steps, when an explosion occurred.
"The force of the explosion threw the young man some distance."
The teen was rushed to hospital where emergency surgery took place, which was believed to have saved his hand.
Police said they were unlikely to lay charges over the incident.
Also in the Mercury of August 8, 1996, was the latest report of an ongoing court case where a Steelers player was suing the club over a back injury allegedly suffered during the off-season.
According to the newspaper report, President's Cup second-rower Michael Misiti had taken to club to court over back injuries he'd allegedly suffered from an off-season weights program which had been created by a trainer.
Misiti's lawyer alleged the weights program had been unsupervised.
There was also a report that the Roads and Traffic Authority had decided on the preferred route of what the Mercury calling "the Yallah to Oak Flats bypass".
This was despite the fact that neither of these places were actually being bypassed.
What was really on the table here was a planned route for what we now know as the Albion Park Rail bypass.
It looked quite similar to the bypass we have now, with the exception that it suggested running along the Illawarra Highway for part of the way.
The Roads and Traffic Authority predicted the bypass would be built in about 15 years.
That would mean work would begin around 2011. As a prediction it was out by eight years.
Construction on the bypass did not begin until 2019.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
