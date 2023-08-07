Illawarra Mercury
In August 1996, a Unanderra teen had a lucky escape while building a pipe bomb

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Illawarra Crime Scene Unit Senior Constable Barry Doherty with the pipe bomb that blew up in the hand of a Unanderra teen.
Illawarra Crime Scene Unit Senior Constable Barry Doherty with the pipe bomb that blew up in the hand of a Unanderra teen.

Looking back at  August 8, 1996

A Unanderra teen was rushed to hospital after a pipe bomb he was making blew up in his hand.

