An Illawarra man accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable teenage girl in public locations, including once at the Corrimal Cokeworks site, has been denied his release on bail.
The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
He faces charges of intentionally doing a sexual act with a child aged between 10 and 16, and seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 16.
Tendered court documents stated the 14-year-old complainant, who didn't have a fixed address at the time, would visit the accused's home to socialise with his children.
Police will allege the man began sending the minor text messages in January in which he commented on her body and requested nude images.
It's alleged the man told the girl to meet him at a Coles supermarket after school once in March and another time in May, before he sexually assaulted her in public bathrooms.
Both times, the man is accused of pulling the girl's pants down, inserting his penis into her vagina and ejaculating inside of her.
Police will allege the complainant was walking towards an Illawarra train station when she received a message from the man in June saying, "you should come meet me and we should f---".
Court papers stated the man allegedly met the girl and walked her up the stairs of an abandoned building at the Corrimal Cokeworks site.
"Go up near the window," the man allegedly told the girl, to which she obliged.
The man allegedly pulled the girl's pants down, inserted his penis in her vagina, and ejaculated inside of her.
Police will allege the man met the girl at a home she was staying at later that month and sexually assaulted her.
The Child Abuse Squad received a report on June 12, and the following month, the complainant disclosed the above incidents in a police interview.
Court papers stated the girl was "fearful" of the man due to witnessing his "anger and violence in other situations".
The man was arrested on August 1 and he denied the allegations in a recorded police interview.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt said the man "strongly denies the prosecution case against him", adding he would be remanded for a extended period before the charges can be tested in court.
Mr Holt added the man has been threatened in custody due to the nature of the allegations.
Magistrate Darryl Pearce denied the man's release and adjourned the matter to October 4.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
