Exclusive

Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in public bathrooms, Corrimal Cokeworks site

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
A file image of the Corrimal Cokeworks site in 2021. Picture by Anna Warr
A file image of the Corrimal Cokeworks site in 2021. Picture by Anna Warr

An Illawarra man accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable teenage girl in public locations, including once at the Corrimal Cokeworks site, has been denied his release on bail.

