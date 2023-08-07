Illawarra Mercury
Bellambi man Matthew Peter Kiss pleads guilty to threats, false imprisonment

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
Matthew Kiss departing Wollongong courthouse on August 7. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Matthew Kiss departing Wollongong courthouse on August 7. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

A Bellambi man who falsely imprisoned a woman in his bedroom then threatened to throw bleach at her when she tried to leave has admitted to his crimes.

