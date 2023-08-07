A Bellambi man who falsely imprisoned a woman in his bedroom then threatened to throw bleach at her when she tried to leave has admitted to his crimes.
Matthew Peter Kiss, 38, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
He pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Tendered court documents stated Kiss, whose rap sheet is littered with stealing offences, had been in an on-off relationship with the victim.
The pair arrived at Kiss' address on the evening of April 3 after the victim drove him to the supermarket.
The victim told Kiss she wanted to go back to her own place, however Kiss demanded, "no you're coming upstairs".
The pair went upstairs however the victim reiterated she wanted to leave. An argument ensued after Kiss again told her no.
Kiss then grabbed the victim with both hands and pushed her up against a wardrobe in his room, and said "you're not f---ing leaving".
The victim stayed in the room.
Some time later, Kiss was cleaning a pair of his shoes in a bowl of bleach in the hallway between his bedroom and the front door.
The pair began arguing again and the victim expressed she was going to leave.
Kiss then threatened, "if you walk past me, I'm going to throw this bowl of bleach at you, so you better get back in the f---ing room".
The victim approached and kicked the bowl, causing it to smash.
Kiss pinned the victim against the wardrobe again and said if she was leaving, they would leave together.
As the pair walked outside, the victim fled down the driveway and urged nearby residents to contact police. She got in her car and left.
Police arrived shortly after and spoke with Kiss, who said the pair only had a verbal argument.
Officers then obtained a statement from the victim, who showed bruises on her forearms consistent with the attack.
When police returned to Kiss' address, his unit was in darkness with no answer at the door.
Officers from the Southern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team arrived at Kiss' address the following day and arrested him.
Magistrate Mark Douglass stressed the seriousness of domestic violence offences and requested a report ahead of Kiss' punishment date to assess the management of his mental health.
"The courts recognise there needs to be a denunciation of offences that involve coercive power and control over another person," the magistrate said.
"These are serious offences."
Kiss will remain on bail while he awaits his sentence on September 19.
An apprehended violence order has been put in place to protect the victim.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
